Washington Vs. Ohio State Live Stream: Watch Rose Bowl Online

by on Tue, Jan 1, 2019 at 3:59PM

The Rose Bowl never lacks in excitement and you can expect that to be the case again in 2019.

Pasadena, Calif., will play host to a bout between No. 9 Washington and No. 6 Ohio State. The Huskies enter the New Year’s Day tilt with a 10-3 overall record, while the Buckeyes sit at 12-1 and are on a five-game winning streak.

Here’s how to watch Washington vs. Ohio State online:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images

