Brad Marchand Had Hilarious Celebration After Bruins’ Winter Classic Win

The Boston Bruins won the franchise’s second Winter Classic on Tuesday, so there’s plenty to celebrate.

And Brad Marchand, as usually is the case, did it best.

The B’s bested the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at Notre Dame Stadium thanks to a late goal from Sean Kuraly. After the final horn sounded, players took the ice for handshakes and postgame interviews. Marchand decided that he would celebrate the thrilling win by laying on the ice and making a snow angel.

Take a look:

Having missed the 2016 Winter Classic, Marchand was pretty excited to be able to take part in the 2019 edition. And judging by the postgame celebration, it seems he had little issue taking it all in and enjoying every moment.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images