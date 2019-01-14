Bryce Harper Rumors: This Team ‘Clear-Cut Favorite’ To Land Free Agent

Could the Bryce Harper saga be coming to an end soon? It certainly seems that way after the Philadelphia Phillies’ five-hour visit with the star free agent Saturday.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday, citing three sources, Philadelphia has “emerged as the clear-cut favorite” to sign the 26-year-old. Team representatives reportedly met with Harper, his wife Kayla and agent Scott Boras and included “two slideshow presentations,” per Nightengale. No formal offer has been made as of Sunday.

The Phillies also have interest in Manny Machado, who still has yet to sign with a team despite having a reported offer from the Chicago White Sox. But Philly seems to be fixed on Harper and reportedly are expected to make him an offer later this week.

Harper reportedly turned down a massive contract from the Washington Nationals, the team he’s spent his seven-year Major League Baseball career with, so it will be interesting to see what kind of offer comes from Philadelphia.

The six-time All-Star certainly is in the right to want to earn big money this offseason. Harper hit .249 last year with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs, so there’s no denying he will add an offensive boost no matter where he eventually ends up.

