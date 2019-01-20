J.R. Smith Throws Shade At Marcus Smart After Celtics Guard’s Ejection

J.R. Smith still has beef with Marcus Smart, apparently.

Smart was ejected in the third quarter of the Boston Celtic’s 113-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. After getting tossed, a heated Smart charged at Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry — for whatever reason.

SportsCenter’s official Instagram account shared a screenshot of the incident, and Smith popped up in the comments section.

Take a look:

JR Smith’s not a fan of Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/SNTxMLeCgv — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) January 20, 2019

Now, there’s a chance Smith was directing his comment at Bembry, but we highlight doubt it.

In case you forgot, Smart went after Smith during last season’s Eastern Conference Finals after the Cleveland Cavaliers guard shoved Al Horford. The hostility carried over into the preseason, when the two scuffled on and off the court.

There’s no word yet on whether Smart will face any supplemental discipline for his actions Saturday night. As for Smith, the aging guard still is away from the Cavs as he seeks a trade.

