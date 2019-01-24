New England Patriots

Jerry Jones Believes Julian Edelman’s Muffed Punt Shouldn’t Have Been Overturned

Thu, Jan 24, 2019

The New England Patriots survived an AFC Championship Game duel with the Kansas City Chiefs thanks in part to a crucial replay review during the fourth quarter — one that Jerry Jones believes was ruled incorrectly.

With under nine minutes to play in the game, the Chiefs punted the ball back to New England. The ball took a hop and then appeared to glance off punt returner Julian Edelman and Kansas City recovered the ball inside New England’s 40-yard line. Edelman claimed the ball never hit him, though, and when officials reviewed the play they ruled that Edelman never touched the ball, although it was hard to tell.

Here’s the play:

And one more look at Edelman’s hands.

Jones believes the Chiefs should have maintained possession because there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the original call.

“The call on the punt, whether he touched it, you can never get it right, because it was called on the field as a touch and then later, you couldn’t see an angle that he definitely touched it,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But the rule says you’re supposed to go with the call on the field if you can’t see an angle that he didn’t touch it. I don’t know if you can get everything (right).”

