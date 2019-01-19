NBA Rumors: Celtics Are Potential Trade Destination For Bradley Beal

The Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline is fast-approaching, so why not engage in some rumor mongering?

On Saturday, Bleacher Report’s Ken Berger published a piece about possible trade destinations for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who is expected to be available. Many teams are expected to be in on the 25-year-old, but let’s focus on one club in particular: the Boston Celtics.

Berger believes a deal would make sense, and here’s why:

“With the Celtics struggling to find an identity — and defined roles for their plethora of wing players — there could be a path to a deal,” he wrote. “Jaylen Brown, the expiring contract of Marcus Morris or Aron Baynes (2019-20 player option) and a first-round pick would have the makings of a compelling offer, according to one executive.

“The C’s could win the East with a core of Kyrie Irving, Beal, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Whether the Wizards would want to help Boston is another story.”

Now that’s some juicy trade speculation.

It’s hard to imagine the C’s offering such a large package for Beal, despite the Florida product’s obvious talents. Furthermore, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge likely has his eyes on an even bigger prize.

Beal is averaging 24.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 45 games this season. He has two years and $56 million remaining on his current contract.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images