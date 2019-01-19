Kansas City Theme Park Renames ‘Patriot’ Roller Coaster Before AFC Title Game

A national icon has been desecrated ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

We’re talking, of course, about “The Patriot.”

The high-speed, inverted roller-coaster, located at Kansas City’s World of Fun theme park, recently was renamed “The Patrick.” The change was made as an act of solidarity before the Chiefs host the New England Patriots in the conference title game.

Take a look:

To stand in solidarity with @Chiefs during this weekend's AFC Championship game, the roller coaster known as The Patriot has been temporarily renamed The Patrick. #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/MAHcS42S4y — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) January 15, 2019

Such disrespect.

To see how great the coaster used to be, watch the on-ride footage in the video below:

Gotta love loop-de-loops.

The Chiefs and Patriots will square off at Arrowhead Stadium for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIII. After considerable hype about the game’s daunting forecast, temperatures now are expected to be relatively seasonal for kickoff.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images