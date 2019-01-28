Super Bowl

Nickell Robey-Coleman Sees Weakness In Tom Brady, Wants To ‘Stick Dagger In’ Patriots

Nickell Robey-Coleman played the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, so his “hate” for the New England Patriots runs deep.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback, whose name is well-known thanks to a certain no-call, never has been shy dating back to his days at USC and he’s certainly not going to start mincing his words just because he’s about to face Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

“I’ve got Buffalo blood running through my veins, so you know I hate these guys,” Robey-Coleman told Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne. “I naturally hate them. I never liked New England.”

Why does the 27-year-old despise the NFL’s overlords? Jealousy? No, it’s not that. It’s their attitude and the general way they go about their business, like going for a fourth down while up by 17 in the fourth quarter.

“S–t like that. Little s–t to look down upon a team,” Robey-Coleman said. “Little assh–e stuff like that. That’s what makes you not like New England.”

Robey-Coleman went undrafted out of college and was cut by the Bills when head coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. The Rams quickly pounced on the undersized corner who has become one of their defensive leaders and isn’t scared of a 41-year-old quarterback that he believes is slowing down.

