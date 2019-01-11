Patriots Practice Report: New England At Near Full Health Before Playoffs

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect practice attendance two days before their playoff opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Patriots play the Chargers in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. The only player listed on Thursday’s injury report was defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. with an ankle ailment. Wise was present and participating in Friday’s practice.

Tight end Dwayne Allen, safety Devin McCourty and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson were removed from Thursday’s injury report.

The Patriots have been fortunate when it comes to injuries all season. They placed just five players on IR all season: Tight end Jacob Hollister, offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, cornerback Eric Rowe and running back Jeremy Hill.

The Patriots also placed four rookies on injured reserve before the season began.

