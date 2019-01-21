Pedro Martinez Sends Warning To Los Angeles Ahead Of Patriots-Rams Super Bowl

For the second time in just over three months, New England and Los Angeles will battle on the championship stage.

The Super Bowl LIII matchup was set Sunday with a pair of thrilling conference title games. The Los Angeles Rams claimed NFC supremacy in overtime thanks to a brutal no-call that doomed the New Orleans Saints, while the New England Patriots advanced to Super Sunday with a wild win over the Kansas City Chiefs in sudden death, as well.

The Patriots-Rams showdown will be a rematch on multiple fronts. The two franchises met 17 years ago in Super Bowl XXVI, which saw Tom Brady claim his first career Lombardi Trophy. And back in late October, the Boston Red Sox took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the 2018 World Series.

As such, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez believes the Rams should be worried when they meet the Pats on Feb. 3. in Atlanta.

“But listen, history repeats. L.A. versus New England,” Martinez said on Instagram live. “What’s gonna happen? What do you think is going to happen? New England!”

If Martinez’s prediction comes true, it will mark the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl championship in franchise history, which would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the league record.

Thumbnail photo via Maddie Meyer/Pool USA TODAY Sports