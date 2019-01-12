Red Sox Twitter Account Clearly Doesn’t Believe In ‘Drake Curse’

The “Drake curse” has plagued several teams over the years including the Toronto Raptors, Kentucky Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide. But will it make its way to the Boston Red Sox next?
The world of Twitter seems to think so.
The Red Sox official Twitter account tweeted out a picture Saturday of J.D. Martinez and Drake and fans were not happy about the rapper being side-by-side with the Silver Slugger.
But don’t fret, Boston fans. Not only is Drake not in Red Sox gear, which is a big part of the curse, Twitter reminded us the club may be immune to it after all.
Let’s be honest, if any team knows a thing or two about breaking curses, it’s the Red Sox.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP