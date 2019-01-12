Red Sox Twitter Account Clearly Doesn’t Believe In ‘Drake Curse’

The “Drake curse” has plagued several teams over the years including the Toronto Raptors, Kentucky Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide. But will it make its way to the Boston Red Sox next?

The world of Twitter seems to think so.

The Red Sox official Twitter account tweeted out a picture Saturday of J.D. Martinez and Drake and fans were not happy about the rapper being side-by-side with the Silver Slugger.

Plz don’t curse us drake — Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) January 12, 2019

Get Drake away from our team. That’s exactly how we don’t go back to back — Drew Tessier (@Drew_R_T) January 12, 2019

GET. DRAKE. AWAY. FROM. JD. — RENFROW TO THE PATS SZN (11-5) (24-15) (@MistahJ_74) January 12, 2019

Ask Alabama: Probably not a good idea for Drake to endorse you. — Thomas Lott (@tlott33) January 12, 2019

QUICK HOW DO I DELETE SOMEONE ELSES TWEET?!! — André.. (@DresGottheJuice) January 12, 2019

But don’t fret, Boston fans. Not only is Drake not in Red Sox gear, which is a big part of the curse, Twitter reminded us the club may be immune to it after all.

For everyone tweeting about the jinx… Please note that this pic of Mookie was taken in Sept. It turned out ok. pic.twitter.com/CXIv0k9tlM — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) January 12, 2019

Let’s be honest, if any team knows a thing or two about breaking curses, it’s the Red Sox.

