Cowboys Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFC Divisional Round Game Online

The Dallas Cowboys narrowly stopped the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round, but their road to Super Bowl LIII isn’t about to get any easier.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys are in Los Angeles for a tilt with the second-seeded Rams at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Although the Rams did not claim the top seed in the NFC, an honor that belongs to the New Orleans Saints, they were one of the most dominant teams in the league wire-to-wire, boasting an electric offense and a pretty solid defense. While there’s reason to like the Cowboys, they are sure to have their hands full.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Rams:

Start Time: Saturday, Jan. 12, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

