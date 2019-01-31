Tom Brady Or Michael Jordan? ‘Undisputed’ Crew Decides Better Playoff Star

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are arguably the best players ever in their respective sports, but who is better when the lights shine brightest?

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe examined this challenging topic Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” and believe it or not, they came to an agreement. Bayless and Sharpe agree that both Brady and Jordan are “cold-blooded killers” in the playoffs, but they give the nod to No. 12 as the better postseason performer.

"I am the biggest Michael Jordan fan on the planet, and I have always been. The greatest athlete ever in any sport was Michael Jeffrey Jordan. … [But] Tom Brady has eclipsed Michael Jordan. He's been greater longer." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/A69kLiiMXt — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2019

Both Bayless and Sharpe attribute the five-time Super Bowl champion’s edge over Jordan to his continued dominance even at an older age.

Sharpe took it a step further by mentioning the pressure of a one-game playoff format in football, as opposed to the best-of-seven format in the NBA.

“Tom Brady loses once, he’s out. So basically, Tom Brady has played the equivalent of 39 Game 7s,” Sharpe said. “Because one loss, and you go home. One bad call, and you go home. One crucial mistake, and you go home. Michael Jordan never had to face that.”

While Bayless and Sharpe already agree Brady is the better playoff performer, a good performance by the Patriots quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII would go a long way toward solidifying their stance.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images