Brad Marchand, Torey Krug Troll Each Other In Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Brad Marchand and Torey Krug have a special kind of relationship.

The Boston Bruins teammates are known to rib each other on Twitter from time to time, and that trend continued early Monday morning in hilarious fashion.

It all started when the NHL shared a clip of Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov scoring one of the filthiest goals you’ll ever see. And Marchand, like most hockey fans, was amazed by what he saw.

😵… that aint right — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 18, 2019

Pretty straightforward, right?

Well, it was, until Krug slid in the comments section.

Sup Marchy? — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) February 18, 2019

That tweet opened up the floodgates.

Check out this exchange:

Kreauty you beauty!!!! Your bath is ready pic.twitter.com/OQySc5zsc8 — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 18, 2019

They brought a bed up for you if you still wanted to have a sleepover pic.twitter.com/rIhdU0al25 — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 18, 2019

Hey, they might be small, but Krug and Marchand both play big games.

As for the Bruins, they’ll look to extend their five-game winning streak Monday night when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports