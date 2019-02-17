Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Stacks Pads, Makes Incredible Save On Alex Iafallo

Tuukka Rask extended his personal point streak to 13 games Saturday night, but he sure had to work for it.

The Bruins netminder made 23 saves in Boston’s thrilling 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. Easily the best save of his night came on Alex Iafallo.

With the Kings dashing into their offensive zone on a 2-on-1, Adrian Kempe slid a pass across the slot to Iafallo. The winger quickly tried to bury it past Rask, but the netminder dove over, stacked his pads and made the impressive stop.

To see the save and NESN’s Andy Brickley’s breakdown of it, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images