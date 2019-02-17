Bruce Cassidy Praises Charlie McAvoy After Bruins’ Win Over Kings

Charlie McAvoy proved yet again that he’s not afraid of the big moment.

With the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings tied up at two late in the third period Saturday night, the young defenseman came up huge.

From the point, he found Jake DeBrusk with a pass on the far edge of the circle. Upon getting rid of the puck, McAvoy immediately made a mad dash toward the net, and DeBrusk fed him right back. McAvoy quickly slipped the puck past Kings goalie Jack Campbell to put the Bruins ahead 3-2. Patrice Bergeron scored moments later and Boston ultimately won 4-2 at Staples Center.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had some praise for McAvoy. To hear Cassidy discuss McAvoy and more with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.