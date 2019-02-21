Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics haven’t quite lived up to their massive expectations this season, but with the All-Star break now behind them, they’ll have a chance to go soaring into the playoffs.

They’ll face a tough test right out of the chute though, as the C’s will meet the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

A win for the Celtics, who trail Milwaukee in the standings by 6.5 games, would draw them level with the Indiana Pacers for third place in the East.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bucks online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports