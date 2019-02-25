David Pastrnak Injury: Bruins Offer Discouraging Update On Star Winger

David Pastrnak is on the mend, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll return to game action anytime soon.

The Boston Bruins winger has been on the shelf since having surgery to repair a thumb injury suffered Feb. 11 after a team sponsorship event. When first announcing the injury, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Pastrnak would be reevaluated in “two weeks.”

Well, the two-week mark has arrived, and here’s the latest on Pastrnak:

Sweeney on David Pastrnak's status: "Will be in cast for two more weeks. After that he’ll be fitted for a splint, will be a matter of comfort" for a return. Also said team doctors feel great about where Pastrnak is in recovery. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2019

Pastrnak did return to the ice Monday, though he still isn’t ready to hold a stick.

David Pastrnak is skating on his own this morning at Warrior Ice Arena. He is not holding a stick. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2019

Although it’s good news that doctors feel “great” about Pastrnak’s recovery, it’s hard to not feel worried if you’re a Bruins fan.

There’s just over a month (20 games) remaining in the season, and Pastrnak will be in a cast for at least two more weeks. Even if he returns shortly after the cast is removed, he still won’t have much time to find his game before the start of the playoffs.

That being said, the Bruins have played well without their most prolific scorer. Bruce Cassidy’s club went 4-0-1 on its recent five-game road trip and has earned a point in 13 straight games. The Bruins currently own the fourth-best record in the NHL.

In other Bruins news, Boston acquired forward Marcus Johansson on Monday in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. That deal, in conjunction with the addition of winger Charlie Coyle, could prove extra important if Pastrnak struggles upon his return.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images