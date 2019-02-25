New Hampshire Motor Speedway Can Stage Country Music Festival After Court Ruling

Country-music enthusiasts can start planning their trips to Loudon, N.H., this summer.

The New Hampshire supreme court upheld a state superior court ruling Monday that will allow New Hampshire Motor Speedway to stage a country-music festival this summer at the racing facility, according to a NHMS statement. The supreme court’s decision clears the remaining legal hurdles which might have prevented the three-day festival from taking place in 2019.

“This is absolutely terrific news for music fans, local businesses and for tourism in the Capitol Region, and we are preparing to move full-steam ahead,” New Hampshire Motor Speedway executive vice president David McGrath said. “Many thanks to both courts for a thorough review of the claims. We have our approvals from the Town of Loudon, and we are ecstatic to move forward. This has been a long time in the making, and we cannot wait to put on one heck of a show.”

A group of eight NHMS neighbors sued the facility over its plans to stage the festival. The “concerned racetrack neighbors” argued a 1989 settlement between NHMS, Loudon, N.H., and themselves prohibits concerts except in conjunction with racing events. The state’s highest courts now have ruled the settlement doesn’t apply to land NHMS acquired after the original settlement.

Entertainment giant Live Nation is expected to announce the dates of the country-music festival at NHMS soon.