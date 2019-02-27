Evander Kane Won’t Stop Complaining About Zdeno Chara Not Getting Disciplined By NHL

Evander Kane got tuned up by Zdeno Chara last night, and he wasn’t too happy about the hit that led up to it.

During the Boston Bruins 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, Chara hit Kane high, which prompted Kane to tackle the defenseman from behind, resulting in the fight.

Kane was assessed an instigator penalty for the tackle, but Chara only was served an elbowing penalty for the initial hit — something Kane lambasted Chara for.

And after the league reportedly opted against issuing Chara any supplemental discipline for the play, Kane lamented the decision by posting this tweet.

Funny.

Just a few hours later, Kane logged back on to Twitter to take another (albeit more veiled) jab at the officiating.

Just watched Bird Box….very troubling movie imo pic.twitter.com/ZaSw5odves — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) February 27, 2019

While you can’t blame Kane for being frustrated, it might be time for him to move on.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images