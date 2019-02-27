Watch Sadio Mane’s Ridiculous Back-Heel Goal In Liverpool Vs. Watford

Sadio Mane will struggle to score a better goal than this one.

The Liverpool forward extended his team’s lead over Watford to 2-0 with a skillful, back-heel goal. After controlling Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross with his back to goal, Mane shot past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster without even turning around to aim.

SADIO MANE GOT THEM WITH THE BACKHEEL GOAL 😳 Watch more: https://t.co/jr0Yh2l05B pic.twitter.com/pX9UHAh9Gp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 27, 2019

Mane previously scored Liverpool’s first goal of the game. His double has taken his personal goal tally for a Premier League season to an all-time high.

⚽ Sadio Mane's PL goals season-by season 2018-19 14 goals

2017-18 10

2016-17 13

2015-16 11

2014-15 10 pic.twitter.com/TsaOrBM92e — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 27, 2019

Liverpool will retain its lead atop the Premier League standings after 28 games with a win over Watford. Should the Reds end their 29-year wait for an English-league title, Mane will have cemented himself as an Anfield legend.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com