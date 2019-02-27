Watch Sadio Mane’s Ridiculous Back-Heel Goal In Liverpool Vs. Watford

Sadio Mane will struggle to score a better goal than this one.
The Liverpool forward extended his team’s lead over Watford to 2-0 with a skillful, back-heel goal. After controlling Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross with his back to goal, Mane shot past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster without even turning around to aim.
Mane previously scored Liverpool’s first goal of the game. His double has taken his personal goal tally for a Premier League season to an all-time high.
Liverpool will retain its lead atop the Premier League standings after 28 games with a win over Watford. Should the Reds end their 29-year wait for an English-league title, Mane will have cemented himself as an Anfield legend.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Powered by WordPress.com VIP