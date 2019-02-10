Kyrie Irving Injury: What Brad Stevens Had To Say About Guard’s Knee Sprain

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics suffered a gut-wrenching 123-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night at TD Garden, but that wasn’t all.

Kyrie Irving left the game in the second quarter with a right knee sprain and was ruled out for the rest of the evening as the C’s went on to blow a massive half time lead.

Irving was injured while contesting a Garrett Temple 3-pointer, tweaking his right knee and walking gingerly after the play.

After the loss, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he did not have much info on the star point guard.

“I don’t know anything about it,” said Stevens. “From what I heard he is going to have further test tomorrow. His knee buckled a little bit there in the second quarter.”

As of right now, Irving’s status for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers is up in the air as the C’s will look to get off the schnide in Philly.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images