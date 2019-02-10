Kings Ruthlessly Troll Celtics On Twitter For Abysmal Loss To Clippers

The City of Boston recently had been loving when their sports teams faced off against a squad from Los Angeles.

The Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the World Series back in October, the Patriots knocked off the Rams in Super Bowl LIII this past Sunday, then the Bruins snuck past the Kings on Saturday.

But the Celtics? Yikes.

After a stunning loss to the Lakers on Thursday, the Celtics blew a 28-point first-half lead in a loss to the Clippers.

During the game, the Sacramento Kings — who narrowly trail the Clippers for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference — appeared to lament the fact that the Celtics were falling apart.

Then, they unleashed this gut-punch.

Y’all can #BeatLA in every sport but this one. Smh https://t.co/tbcnMoRemd — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 10, 2019

Hey, they’re not wrong.

