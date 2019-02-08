Lakers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

For the first time since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James will make his return to TD Garden.

The Lakers on Thursday are in Boston for a trade deadline day tilt with the Celtics.

Both teams mostly were quiet at the deadline, and now it’s time to get down to business on the court. The Lakers sit at an underwhelming 27-27 and desperately need to start stringing together some wins if they want to make the playoffs and have a halfway decent seed.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have been playing a far better brand of basketball lately after a slow start to the season.

Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Celtics online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports