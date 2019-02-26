Boston Bruins

Marcus Johansson Highlights Show What Bruins Are Getting In New Winger

by on Tue, Feb 26, 2019 at 12:53PM

So, who’s this Marcus Johansson guy?

The Boston Bruins acquired the Swedish winger Monday afternoon in a deadline deal with the New Jersey Devils. Johansson, 28, has racked up at least 40 points in five of his previous eight seasons. He had 12 goals and 15 assists through 48 games for the Devils this season.

Here are some highlights of the newest Bruin:

Johansson will make his Bruins debut Tuesday night when Boston hosts the San Jose Sharks. He’ll play right wing on the second line alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

Fellow trade acquisition Charlie Coyle will continue centering the third line between Joakim Nordstrom and David Backes.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties