Marcus Johansson Highlights Show What Bruins Are Getting In New Winger

So, who’s this Marcus Johansson guy?

The Boston Bruins acquired the Swedish winger Monday afternoon in a deadline deal with the New Jersey Devils. Johansson, 28, has racked up at least 40 points in five of his previous eight seasons. He had 12 goals and 15 assists through 48 games for the Devils this season.

Here are some highlights of the newest Bruin:

🎥 Check out some highlights of the newest member of the #NHLBruins @mjohansson90! pic.twitter.com/2xALzpsFKz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2019

Johansson will make his Bruins debut Tuesday night when Boston hosts the San Jose Sharks. He’ll play right wing on the second line alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

Fellow trade acquisition Charlie Coyle will continue centering the third line between Joakim Nordstrom and David Backes.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images