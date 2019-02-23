Bruins Look To Continue Winning Streak In Matchup With Red-Hot Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been one of the NHL’s best teams over the last few weeks.

St. Louis enters Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Boston Bruins winners of 11 of their last 12 games, including a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that was snapped Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

The Bruins enter Saturday’s matchup on a tear as well, winning their last seven games and going 9-0-1 in their last ten overall.

The two teams last squared up on Jan. 17 with the B’s coming out on top, 5-2.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Andy Brickley discuss the Blues’ season, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images