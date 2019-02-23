Watch Red Sox Top Prospect Michael Chavis Crush Opposite-Field Homer

The Boston Red Sox have two power-hitting third basemen at the top of their prospect rankings, and both are off to impressive starts at spring training.

Towering infielder Bobby Dalbec cranked a homer to center field during Boston’s exhibiting game with Northeastern University on Friday. And, not to be outdone, Michael Chavis went yard Saturday with a three-run, opposite-field bomb against the New York Yankees.

Take a look:

One of the knocks against Chavis during his first few seasons in professional ball has been his inability to hit for power to all fields. But his performance in the second half of last season, coupled with his homer Saturday afternoon, suggests he’s maturing as a hitter.

The Red Sox went on to beat the Yankees 8-5.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images