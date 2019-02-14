What David Price Told Alex Cora Moments After Red Sox Won World Series

It’s tough to imagine anyone was more gratified by the Boston Red Sox’s 2018 World Series title than David Price.

Despite being one of Major League Baseball’s best pitchers over the past decade, Price long had been knocked for his lack of postseason success. While some of the criticisms were warranted, the left-hander put it all behind him this past October.

Price notched two victories in the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers, including the clinching Game 5 in which he tossed seven innings of one-run ball. But despite getting the monkey off his back in grand fashion, Price’s celebrations were mixed with looking ahead to the next challenge.

First thing Price said to Alex Cora when he hugged him after World Series: “Let’s do it again.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 14, 2019

Athletes often note the indescribable feeling of winning a title, so it comes as no surprise that Price quickly was consumed by the thought of repeating as World Series champions. Because to the rich go the spoils, and there’s no doubt Price enjoyed the post-championship festivities.

