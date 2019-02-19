Why Danny Ainge Is ‘Motivated’ To Acquire Future Draft Pick For Celtics

Someone left quite the impression on Danny Ainge during NBA All-Star Weekend.

And no, it wasn’t Anthony Davis.

The Boston Celtics were involved in quite a bit of chatter as the league’s stars gathered for an entertaining few days in Charlotte, N.C. Chief among the highlights was Davis nixing a previous report and clearing the air that the Celtics are indeed on his list of teams he’d be comfortable being traded to.

While Davis’ remarks surely must have been received well by Ainge, Boston’s president of basketball operations might have been too busy scouting another player to totally appreciate them. As Jayson Tatum warmed up for Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge, the young forward’s son stole the show, prompting Ainge to get the wheels in motion on acquiring a future draft pick.

Motivated to acquire an additional 2035 draft pick earmarked for @duecetatum☘️ @jaytatum0 May still be ballin https://t.co/KpgWhmmUU5 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) February 15, 2019

Hey, it never hurts to be ahead of the game.

Ainge seems to always be motivated to acquire future assets, and his aggressive yet patient approach has put the Celtics in great position to compete for a championship not just now, but years down the line. And who knows, maybe Deuce Tatum eventually will help continue that trend.

