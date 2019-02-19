Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to continue their strong West Coast road trip Monday night with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

Boston is riding a five-game winning streak, while the Sharks have won seven of their last eight.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy will need to shake up his lines a tad. Peter Cehlarik, who left Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings with a lower-body injury, will miss Monday’s game and is day-to-day. Karson Kuhlman, who made his NHL debut Saturday, will slide up to play on David Krejci’s right side, while David Backes will be reinserted to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in L.A.

Tuukka Rask is expected to be in goal for the Bruins, while the Sharks are slated to counter with Martin Jones.

Here are the projected lines are defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (34-17-8)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci –Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom — Trent Frederic — David Backes

Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

SAN JOSE SHARKS (35-17-7)

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Joe Pavelski

Evander Kane — Tomas Hertl — Joonas Donskoi

Marcus Sorensen — Joe Thornton — Kevin Labanc

Barclay Goodrow — Dylan Gambrell — Melker Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Erik Karlsson

Radim Simek — Brent Burns

Brenden Dillon — Justin Braun

Martin Jones

