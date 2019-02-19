Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to continue their strong West Coast road trip Monday night with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.
Boston is riding a five-game winning streak, while the Sharks have won seven of their last eight.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy will need to shake up his lines a tad. Peter Cehlarik, who left Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings with a lower-body injury, will miss Monday’s game and is day-to-day. Karson Kuhlman, who made his NHL debut Saturday, will slide up to play on David Krejci’s right side, while David Backes will be reinserted to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in L.A.
Tuukka Rask is expected to be in goal for the Bruins, while the Sharks are slated to counter with Martin Jones.
Here are the projected lines are defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (34-17-8)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci –Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom — Trent Frederic — David Backes
Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
SAN JOSE SHARKS (35-17-7)
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Joe Pavelski
Evander Kane — Tomas Hertl — Joonas Donskoi
Marcus Sorensen — Joe Thornton — Kevin Labanc
Barclay Goodrow — Dylan Gambrell — Melker Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Erik Karlsson
Radim Simek — Brent Burns
Brenden Dillon — Justin Braun
Martin Jones
