Aleksander Barkov Closing In On Panthers Single-Season Points Record

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov has had one of the best seasons in team history.

With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the 23-year-old has 87 points for Florida and sits just seven points behind Pavel Bure for the Panthers’ all-time single-season points record.

Barkov has done most of his damage this season under the radar, as he was recently voted by NHL players as the most underrated player in the NHL.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images