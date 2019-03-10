Aston Villa Player Sucker-Punched In Face By Fan, Scores Game-Winner

Soccer fans may be some of the most passionate fans out there. On Sunday morning, though, one fan crossed the line.

During Aston Villa’s match with Birmingham in the Championship League, a Birmingham fan ran onto the field and sucker-punched Villa’s Jack Grealish in the head.

The fan reportedly was apprehended and arrested by police, but first a few Villa players got their hands on him before that happened.

The shocking moment Aston Villa's Jack Grealish was attacked by a Birmingham fan 😳 pic.twitter.com/1SxaoaBcJh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2019

Grealish had the last laugh when he scored to put Villa up 1-0, which ultimately was the game-winner. The gorgeous left-footed strike definitely would’ve sent that Birmingham fan into a frenzy.

You could not write it! 😲 After being punched by a fan in the first half, Jack Grealish opens the scoring for Aston Villa against Birmingham! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EiBedIL2U1 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 10, 2019

The EFL released this statement following the incident:

“The EFL condones the mindless actions of the individual who encroached on to the pitch at St. Andrews on Sunday afternoon. It’s a situation no player should ever be faced with. In all circumstances the playing surface is for players, not supporters and those playing in the game must be able to do so safe in the knowledge they will not be subjected to this type of behavior.”

It’s important to note that Villa-Birmingham is a derby match, a rivalry that means a heck of a lot to both the players and fans. Emotions always are uneasy and unfortunately it allowed that Birmingham fan to catch Grealish in a vulnerable position.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports