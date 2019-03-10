Liverpool Vs. Burnley: Reds Narrow Premier League Gap With 4-2 Win

Liverpool narrowed the gap at the top of the Premier League table to one point after beating Burnley 4-2 at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds fell behind after six minutes of play when Ashley Westwood’s corner from the left flew straight in, though Alisson Becker felt he was unfairly impeded by James Tarkowski.

Roberto Firmino equalised on 19 minutes, however, with Tom Heaton and Tarkowski failing to deal with a Mohamed Salah cross, allowing the Brazilian to tap in from close range.

Soon after, Sadio Mane fired the hosts into the lead when he rasped a loose ball into the corner with confidence after Salah had been challenged by Charlie Taylor.

Firmino slotted in a third in the 67th minute, but Burnley reduced the deficit in stoppage time through substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Nevertheless, Mane slotted in Liverpool’s fourth soon after, ensuring they reduced the points deficit at the summit with eight games left to play.