Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak Trade Roasts In Hilarious Twitter Exchange

It appears no one on the Boston Bruins is safe when it comes to Brad Marchand’s social media onslaught.

While Torey Krug has been Marchand’s most consistent target this season, No. 63 redirected his attention to another B’s teammate Tuesday night: David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak made his return to the ice at Nassau Coliseum, where Boston shellacked the New York Islanders 5-0. It’s safe to assume the 22-year-old is eager for the Stanley Cup playoffs to get underway, as he’s currently sporting the kind of burly beard you see among NHL players in the latter stages of the postseason.

The ferocious facial hair was easy pickings for Marchand to chirp Pastrnak, which ballooned into a roast battle between the linemates.

No wonder you don’t let your beard grow pic.twitter.com/41WdQhxpPe — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) March 20, 2019

When you play in the @NHL but You can’t even play Hide and Seek with your friends because your nose is always sticking out pic.twitter.com/NVq56PuXcc — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) March 20, 2019

Well played.

The Bruins, winners of two straight, will play the second tilt of their current four-game road trip when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

