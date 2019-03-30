Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland Shared Hilarious Moment After Red Sox Win

There are some interesting characters on the Boston Red Sox, and then there is Brock Holt.

The super-utilityman is among the quirkiest, most endearing personalities on the defending World Series champions. And after the Red Sox’s thrilling win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Holt was at it again.

In case you missed it, first baseman Mitch Moreland cranked a three-run homer with the Red Sox trailing 6-4 in the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Boston eventually held on a 7-6 victory, its first win of the 2019 season.

Here’s what Holt had to say to Moreland in the clubhouse, via the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato:

Brock Holt, licking an ice cream cone (twist), walks past Mitch Moreland, stops, turns around and says, “Hey Mitch, my mom says, ‘way to go.’” Turns back around and walks out of the clubhouse. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) March 30, 2019

Thanks… mom?

The Red Sox and Mariners will meet Saturday night for Game 3 of their four-game set. Boston will send lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill, while Seattle will counter with right-hander Mike League.

First pitch at T-Mobile park is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images