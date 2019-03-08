Bruins’ Brad Marchand Takes Social Media Feud With Torey Krug To Instagram

Yes, Brad Marchand now is on Instagram.

Marchand is known as the king of calling people out, and the latest installment to his social media feud with Boston Bruins teammate Torey Krug is absolutely hilarious.

Marchand and Krug have been in a Twitter feud for a long, long time and now the back-and-forth is making its way to Instagram. Marchand debuted his new Instagram page early Friday morning and teased what would be coming next via Twitter.

Instagram page @bmarch63 … got something you will want to see coming later today — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 8, 2019

In just his second Instagram post, Marchand decided to take yet another jab at Krug, who we can only assume will respond at some point in the near future.

The Twitter jabs mainly are full of No. 63 and No. 47 calling each other out on their height and now Marchand is continuing the trend via Instagram.

His first post was much more heartfelt, as the star winger sent out a tribute to his wife and children.

If Marchand’s Instagram page is as entertaining as his Twitter page then we’ll be in for one heck of a ride with this new adventure.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images