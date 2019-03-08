Bruins’ Brad Marchand Takes Social Media Feud With Torey Krug To Instagram

Yes, Brad Marchand now is on Instagram.
Marchand is known as the king of calling people out, and the latest installment to his social media feud with Boston Bruins teammate Torey Krug is absolutely hilarious.
Marchand and Krug have been in a Twitter feud for a long, long time and now the back-and-forth is making its way to Instagram. Marchand debuted his new Instagram page early Friday morning and teased what would be coming next via Twitter.
In just his second Instagram post, Marchand decided to take yet another jab at Krug, who we can only assume will respond at some point in the near future.
The Twitter jabs mainly are full of No. 63 and No. 47 calling each other out on their height and now Marchand is continuing the trend via Instagram.
His first post was much more heartfelt, as the star winger sent out a tribute to his wife and children.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to my Instagram Page where I will share with you personal life from my family, job, passions, hobbies and humor. I hope this allows everyone to get to know me on more of a personal level. Thank you to everyone for the support throughout the years and allowing me to live out my life long dreams of playing in the NHL. For my first post I thought I should thank the ones who support me most on a day to day basis and who have given me a whole new appreciation and love for the game! My family! @kasloane
If Marchand’s Instagram page is as entertaining as his Twitter page then we’ll be in for one heck of a ride with this new adventure.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
