Celtics’ Robert Williams’ Heroic Tip-Dunk Extends G-League Game Into OT

Robert Williams has produced another reason why his nickname, “Time Lord,” just might stick.

The Boston Celtics center temporarily preserved the Maine Red Claws’ hopes of beating the Windy City Bulls Wednesday night in an NBA G-League game with a jaw-dropping tip-dunk as time expired in the fourth quarter. He out-jumped an opponent to reach RJ Hunter’s lob pass and slam it home.

Williams’ dunk showed why Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving hailed Williams in December as a “consistent lob threat.” Williams’ heroics didn’t surprise to those who closely have watched him play.

just put it somewhere around the backboard. he'll do the rest. — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 14, 2019

Williams played 23 minutes and scored 21 points with five rebounds and two blocks in the Red Claws’ 130-127 overtime loss.

The Celtics recalled Williams from their G-League affiliate Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images