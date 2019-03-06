Celtics Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Celtics certainly could use a win, and that might be tough to come by Tuesday night.

Boston will kick off its West Coast road trip at Oracle Arena for a matchup with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics have lost five of their last six games, only beating the lowly Washington Wizards in that stretch. They’ve played far below expectations this season, but they do tend to compete well against the Warriors. A win over Golden State — which will be without Klay Thompson on Tuesday — could go a long way in boosting morale.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Warriors online:

When: Tuesday, March 5, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images