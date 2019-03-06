NFL Rumors: This Team Has Been ‘Most Interested’ In Antonio Brown Trade

It appears we have a frontrunner in the Antonio Brown sweepstakes.

It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before Pittsburgh ships out the star wide receiver, who recently has gone on somewhat of a media tour blasting the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans quickly emerged as potential landing spots for Brown, but one of those teams reportedly has separated itself from the pack.

“Among the teams interested, the Oakland Raiders at this point do seem to be the team to watch for Antonio Brown,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Tuesday on “Good Morning Football.” “They’re, at the least, the team that has been most interested in him and I know they’re hoping for a big offseason. They are one to kind of keep an eye on.”

The Raiders pursuing Brown makes quite a bit of sense. The Black and Silver are in need of a No. 1 receiver after trading Amari Cooper to the Cowboys last season. That blockbuster, as fate would have it, very well could be what helps Oakland facilitate a Brown trade, as it now possesses Dallas’ first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft along with its own. Not to mention, Brown would provide quite a bit of excitement to the franchise ahead of its move to Las Vegas.

But whether it’s to the Raiders or another team, Brown could be on the move very soon. The Steelers reportedly believe they’ll be able to trade the seven-time Pro Bowl selection by March 17.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports