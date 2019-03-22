Chris Sale’s Reported Extension With Red Sox Has David Price Hyped On Twitter

It appears Chris Sale will stay with the Boston Red Sox for a while, and that has David Price fired up.

The Sox ace on Friday reportedly agreed to a five-year extension that will keep him in Boston through the 2024 season. Sale was set to hit free agency after the upcoming campaign, but in agreeing to the deal, he will avoid months of speculation and questions about his future.

With Sale signing the extension, the Sox now will have four of their five starters signed through at least 2021, with Price and Nathan Eovaldi locked in through 2022.

Friday evening, Price reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Well done Red Sox” is a sentiment shared by most of the team’s fanbase at this moment, we’re assuming.

