Celtics Injuries: Here’s Latest On Gordon Hayward, Aron Baynes

The Boston Celtics will be without three key players heading into their road match against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday; Gordon Hayward (concussion), Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain), and Al Horford (left knee soreness).

This will be the third straight game Boston will have to go without Hayward, who’s remains in concussion protocol following a collision with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins last Saturday. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Hayward has improved as of late, although it is unlikely he will take the court on Saturday.

As for Baynes, who left Wednesday’s game against the 76ers after falling awkwardly on his foot while attempting to block a shot in the paint, Stevens said the results from the center’s MRI on Thursday “came back more positive” than anticipated. Although he is unlikely to play in Sunday’s matchup against San Antonio, Stevens said, “he’s not automatically out.”

Horford has been ruled out of Saturday’s game as well due to left knee soreness. The center knocked knees with the Sixers’ Joel Embiid toward the end of the Celtics’ 118-115 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, and appeared to be in pain following the play.

Stevens said it is possible that all three players could return to the court on Sunday for the Celtics’ tilt against the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images