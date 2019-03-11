Isaiah Thomas ‘Can’t Wait’ For Boston Return, Shares Love For Celtics Fans

It’s hard to believe that it was only two years ago that Isaiah Thomas was the leader of the Boston Celtics.

Boston famously shipped Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2017 season in a deal that brought Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.

Since then, Thomas has struggled to get on the court, dealing with a nagging hip injury that required surgery this past offseason. But the 30-year-old, now healthy, has played in nine games for the Denver Nuggets this season. And the Nuggets will be in Boston on March 18 for Thomas’ first game back at TD Garden as an active player.

In an interview with the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, Thomas said he “can’t wait,” to play in Boston next Monday.

“That’s going to be a special moment for me,” Thomas said. “Even if they don’t do a video or whatever, just being back in that city and that arena is going to be unbelievable. I had the best basketball moments of my career in that arena. Boston’s always going to be in my heart, no matter what.”

A massive fan favorite in Boston, the point guard also noted his lasting affection for Greenteamers.

“It’s every day,” Thomas said. “The whole social media is, ‘We want you back,’ and this and that. I don’t think that love will ever go anywhere. It was really genuine love on both sides. I went through a life changing moment with that city and that organization, so my love for Boston will never change. And, I mean, you never know what the future holds. I talk to Brad (Stevens) probably every couple of weeks. I keep a relationship with most of those players and the whole coaching staff. They’re really like family. I spent three years there, and my sons grew up there for the most part, and it was big for my family.”

Thomas is averaging 8.6 points since returning to action with a tight minutes restriction. But he can expect a massive ovation from Celtics fans when he returns to the Garden next week.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images