Liverpool Vs Burnley Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Goals and a good nights sleep are Liverpool’s orders of the day.

Liverpool will host Burnley on Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 30 game. The Reds enter the round in second place in the Premier League standings, only one point behind leader Manchester City. Burnley is in 16th place, just five points above the relegation zone.

Burnley drew Liverpool last season in its Premier League visit to Anfield. However, the Clarets haven’t beaten the Reds on the road in the Premier League since 1974.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will rely on the ferocious home support to help intimidate Burnley and extend the Reds’ home unbeaten streak to 35 Premier League games. Here’s the message he sent Liverpool fans Friday at his pregame press conference.

Jurgen Klopp has a message for Liverpool fans ahead of their midday kick off with Burnley on Sunday.

Klopp also will need his attackers to recover their verve, as the Reds have scored more than one goal in just three of the 11 games they’ve played in 2019.

NBC Sports will broadcast Liverpool versus Burnley in English, and NBC Universo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, March 10, at 8 a.m. ET

When: Sunday, March 10, at 8 a.m. ET

