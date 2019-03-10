NFL Rumors: Steelers Trade Antonio Brown To Raiders For Two Draft Picks

Well, it finally happened.
Late Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded star wideout Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders, according to multiple reports. The steelers will receive two picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Raiders will make Brown the NFL’s highest-paid receiver.
Here are the details:
Yeah, that’s a blockbuster.
Brown took to Twitter to announce the move.
The reported trade ends what has been a truly bizarre two months for Brown and the Steelers. Between Brown bailing on the team before their final game, demanding a trade and ripping quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, it was clear a divorce was inevitable.
As for the Raiders, the move certainly will add some buzz to a team currently caught in NFL purgatory.
Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images
