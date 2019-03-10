NFL Rumors: Steelers Trade Antonio Brown To Raiders For Two Draft Picks

Well, it finally happened.

Late Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded star wideout Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders, according to multiple reports. The steelers will receive two picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Raiders will make Brown the NFL’s highest-paid receiver.

Here are the details:

The Antonio Brown saga is finally nearing a close. Sources say the #Steelers are dealing AB to the #Raiders in exchange for a third round pick and a fifth round pick in this 2019 draft. Brown will also get a reworked contract that makes him the NFL’s highest paid WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2019

Raiders are adding money to Antonio Brown’s deal: He now will have three years worth $50.125 million – with incentives to go to $54.125 million, per source. Where there was no guaranteed money there’s now $30.125 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

In the end, Antonio Brown converted the Steelers four-year extension at $17 million per year into what is now amounting to $19.8 million per year in new money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

Yeah, that’s a blockbuster.

Brown took to Twitter to announce the move.

The reported trade ends what has been a truly bizarre two months for Brown and the Steelers. Between Brown bailing on the team before their final game, demanding a trade and ripping quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, it was clear a divorce was inevitable.

As for the Raiders, the move certainly will add some buzz to a team currently caught in NFL purgatory.

