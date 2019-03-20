NC Central-North Dakota State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The North Carolina Central Eagles are playing in a First Four matchup for the third year in a row.

NC Central (18-15) clinched its trip to the tournament by knocking off top-seeded Norfolk State in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament Sunday. North Dakota State (18-15) earned its tournament bid by winning the Summit League tournament after defeating Omaha in the final.

Both squads have recent tournament experience, with NC Central going dancing in three of the last six years, and North Dakota qualifying for the tournament in four of the last 11 seasons. The winner of Wednesday’s contest will take on the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils.

Here’s how to watch NC Central-North Dakota State:

Start Time: Wednesday, March 20, at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TruTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TruTV

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images