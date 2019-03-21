New Mexico State-Auburn Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The first 2019 NCAA Tournament game between a No. 5 and No. 12 seed takes place Thursday afternoon.

The No. 12-ranked New Mexico State Aggies and No. 5 seeded Auburn Tigers square up at 1:30 p.m. ET in what could be a very exciting early-round matchup. Auburn (26-9) finished fourth in the SEC standings, but came alive in the conference tournament, blowing out Tennessee to win the conference championship.

New Mexico State enters the Big Dance after winning the WAC tournament after defeating Grand Canyon in the championship.

At least one No. 12 seed has defeated a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament in all but five years since 1985.

Here’s how to watch New Mexico State-Auburn:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images