Patrice Bergeron, David Backes Share Cool Moment With Lightning Head Coach

The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning meet one more time to close out the regular season April 6 and Boston will be looking to have a different outcome than Monday’s 5-4 loss.

But once the regular season concludes, both the Lightning and Bruins will have their eyes on the Stanley Cup.

The Atlantic Division foes each have secured their spot in the playoffs and have the potential to meet in the second round — much like last year. Although the B’s and Bolts have at least one more game against each other, both Patrice Bergeron and David Backes seem to be firm believers the squads will meet again in six weeks.

Take a look at this cool moment that happened after Monday’s game, courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

It’s probably safe to say both Bergeron and Backes are ready for the playoffs and hope to help lead the B’s to the Stanley Cup.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images