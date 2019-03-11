Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy Reacts To Trey Flowers’ Reported Deal With Lions

Two soon-to-be-former New England Patriots cashed in Monday.

Trent Brown reportedly agreed to a monster four-year deal with the Oakland Raiders that will make the 25-year-old the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history. Not to be outdone is Trey Flowers, who allegedly agreed to a five-year deal with the Detroit Lions that’s expected to be annually worth more than $16 million.

While the Patriots will be sad to see both players go, they all certainly understand that the NFL is a business first and foremost. As such, Kyle Van Noy was pretty stoked to see Flowers earn a much-deserved payday.

Congrats to my guy @III_Flowers a brother for life!!! Soo Hyped and proud of you my guy. You deserve every penny that comes your way. @Lions y’all got a good one! #elitefootballplayer #billybigfish — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 11, 2019

Ja’Whaun Bentley, who’s set to enter his second season with the Patriots in 2019, echoed Van Noy’s sentiments.

Defensive line is expected to be a priority for New England as the offseason progresses and the NFL draft rolls around. While the Super Bowl LIII champions took steps in the right direction by reportedly trading for Michael Bennett last Friday, there’s still work to be done.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports