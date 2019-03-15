Red Sox-Yankees Lineup: J.D. Martinez Back In Lineup As Sox Travel To Tampa

J.D. Martinez’s back issue appears to be nothing more than a slight speed bump on the road to the regular season.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter was a late scratch Wednesday, but he’s back in the lineup Friday for Boston’s spring training game against the New York Yankees in Tampa.

Martinez wasn’t with the team Thursday but did play in a minor league game. On Friday against the Yankees, he’ll be in right field and hitting cleanup for the Sox. Martinez is looking to get going with two weeks left until Opening Day, as he’s just 1-for-16 in six games this spring.

Other major league regulars in Friday’s lineup include Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, Steve Pearce, Blake Swihart and Sandy Leon.

Hector Velazquez, who has been roughed up this spring (eight earned runs in 6 2/3 innings), will start on the mound for the Red Sox. He’ll face a Yankees lineup entirely composed of regulars, including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Fans in the Boston TV market (including the Worcester area and all of Southern New Hampshire) can catch the broadcast on Boston 25 WFXT, while all others can watch on NESN. (Click here for local listings.)

Here are the lineups for both clubs.

Red Sox

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Steve Pearce, 1B

Blake Swihart, C

Sandy Leon, DH

Gorkys Hernandez, CF

C.J. Chatham, SS

Chad De La Guerra, 2B

Hector Velazquez, RHP

Yankees

Brett Gardner, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Giancarlo Stanton, LF

Luke Voit, 1B

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Greg Bird, DH

Troy Tulowitzki, SS

D.J. LeMahieu, 2B

Domingo German, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images