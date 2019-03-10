Senators Have Undergone Myriad Of Changes Since Last Playoff Appearance

The Ottawa Senators were one goal away from the Stanley Cup in 2017, but are a completely different team now.

Ottawa (23-39-6) currently sits in last place in the Eastern Conference and have experienced an exuberance of personnel changes over the last two seasons, including the losses of Mark Stone, Erik Karlsson and Ryan Dzingel.

The Senators last playoff appearance came in 2017 when they lost in double overtime to Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Finals of Game 7. To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Andy Brickley discuss the Senators’ woes, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

